EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City vs. Bidvest Wits is the title decider

Even though Eric Tinkler says this is not the PSL title decider, he is not kidding anybody. This game could have the biggest say in the race!

Even though Cape Town City is on top of the table, a point ahead of Bidvest Wits, the visitors have two games in hand.

So, hosts City's in a must-win game if they're going to stay ahead of the Students in Cape Town.

Here's how the Cape Town club has been preparing and psyching themselves up for this massive encounter.

 