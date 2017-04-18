EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City vs. Bidvest Wits is the title decider

Even though Eric Tinkler says this is not the PSL title decider, he is not kidding anybody. This game could have the biggest say in the race!

Even though Cape Town City is on top of the table, a point ahead of Bidvest Wits, the visitors have two games in hand.

So, hosts City's in a must-win game if they're going to stay ahead of the Students in Cape Town.

Here's how the Cape Town club has been preparing and psyching themselves up for this massive encounter.

Who could forget the epic winning goal scored by our captain Lebogang Manyama in the first round of the Absa Premiership vs Wits#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/NidTDkOGCH — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 18, 2017

Final Preps @d Cape Town stadium ahead of the big one tomorrow#iamcity pic.twitter.com/37NVo0IX7c — Lebogang manyama (@Lebza08Manyama) April 18, 2017

Final preparations at Cape Town Stadium to ensure our boys are ready and fully focused when we take on Bidvest Wits tomorrow#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/6HSuow4Drf — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 18, 2017

We are so excited for this encounter between @CapeTownCityFC and @BidvestWits. Are you joining us for this match? #iamcityfc #TheCitizens pic.twitter.com/JQAOaeMnyL — THE CITIZENS (@CTCFCcitizens) April 17, 2017

A man who works night and day for the club, his players, and Cape Town Football. Happy birthday boss! #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/7UUlMSnL41 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 16, 2017