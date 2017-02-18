Experience, connections, buckets and beads: What the Rising Stars want out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — OK, let’s be honest: the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge is not the biggest draw of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Sure, it’s fun to watch some of the best and most exciting first- and second-year players in the league strut their stuff in a defense-optional, highlight-hopeful contest featuring plenty of springs and no shortage of youthful exuberance. But, as is often the case with such exhibitions, it can be difficult to take much of consequence away from a player’s participation in the former Rookie-Sophomore game.

Unless, of course, you’re one of those first- or second-year players.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

“I think it will be something to be a part of this,” said Croatian forward and Team World member Dario Saric, whose playmaking verve has made him one of the brightest spots on the not-quite-as-trash-anymore Philadelphia 76ers this season. “Like, on the same team, with all of these young guys, to play against the best young players in the world, and to try to show my things.”

For the right kind of player, the Rising Stars Challenge is precisely the perfect environment to “show [your] things.” Despite Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown’s best efforts at “installing” floppy sets during Friday morning’s practice, the atmosphere promises to be loose, fluid and chucker-friendly. As Denver Nuggets and World guard Jamal Murray put it, “It’s kind of like a pick-up game,” one in which fortune tends to favor the bold … and, perhaps, those who chose to leave their on-court consciences at home when they hopped the flight to the Big Easy.

At his day job with the Utah Jazz, World forward Trey Lyles is a reserve forward with a very specific role — slot in behind veteran bigs Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and Boris Diaw, and try to defend and move the ball when he gets on the court, with opportunities to make plays and call his own number relatively rare. This weekend, though, the Kentucky product is kind of on vacation.

After first identifying his main goal for the game as, “Just go out there and have fun” — which, as you might expect, was a common refrain among participants in Friday morning’s media session — Lyles let just a teensy bit more truth out.

“Just kind of release myself from, y’know, playing in an actual team,” he said. “Be able to go out and play, go out and have fun. […] I’d probably say take a little bit more shots.”

View photos Jahlil Okafor fires from 3-point range, because this is the Rising Stars Challenge and this is America. (Getty Images) More

Informed later that his second-year compatriot might look favorably on the chance to cast away a big more frequently on Friday night than he typically gets, Jazz All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward couldn’t help but laugh.

“He’s always been an aggressive player,” Hayward said through a smile. “So for him, I think it’s something where we have so much depth on the team, he doesn’t get to shine as much as he could I think maybe on some other teams.”

A pause, and another wry smile.

“Always happy when he’s aggressive on the court,” Hayward concluded.

For some young players, the trip to All-Star Weekend is about showing what you can do off the court as well as on it.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made the finals of the 2016 Three-Point Contest as a rookie, and will be back at All-Star Saturday this year to participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, as well as suiting up for the U.S. team on Friday night. Having already gone through the pomp and pageantry of All-Star Weekend once, the 20-year-old said he’s focused more on making connections this time around.

“Just developing relationships,” he said. “There are so many important people down here that aren’t basketball players, that are just fans of the game. Meeting everybody and developing relationships — that’s the beauty of this game.”

Read More