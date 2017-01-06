Expensive touchdown: Jarvis Landry fined more than $48,000 for TD celebration

Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was really fired up to score against the New England Patriots, and hopefully the celebration was worth it.

Landry was fined a staggering $48,618 for his celebration after scoring in Week 17. According to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero, Landry got two separate fines for $24,309 each. Landry was fined for a crotch grab, and again for taking off his helmet and slamming it to the ground, both of which came after the same play. Meanwhile, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was not fined for trying to snatch Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree’s chain off his neck during last Sunday’s game.

The NFL has no problem fining its players outrageous amounts for innocuous penalties such as slamming your helmet to the ground. To put Landry’s $48,618 fine in perspective, the median household income in the United States a few years ago was about $52,000.

So for Landry’s spontaneous actions after his score, he got fined what some families in America make per year. At least he won’t act so darn happy the next time he scores.

