Ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd appears headed to Baylor

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Jalen Hurd.

Hurd put up big numbers in 2015 as a sophomore running back at Tennessee, but abruptly decided to leave the Vols during the 2016 season. On Saturday, five months after UT coach Butch Jones confirmed Hurd’s decision, Hurd announced (we think) he will continue his career at Baylor.





Hurd reportedly visited Baylor’s campus earlier this month. Other visits from Hurd, according to various reports, included Ohio State, Cal and Louisville. Ultimately, Baylor, under the direction of new head coach Matt Rhule, was the choice for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound bruiser.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Hurd, a five-star recruit in the 2014 class, made an immediate impact at Tennessee as a true freshman. He rushed for 899 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 35 passes for 221 yards and two scores out of the backfield.

He proved to be quite the workhorse in 2015 when he rushed for 1,288 yards and 12 scores on 277 carries. He also pitched in 22 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

He was UT’s leading rusher — 451 yards — when he made the decision to leave the program last season. He also dealt with a number of injuries, including a concussion, throughout the season. In a November Twitter message (that has since been deleted), Hurd pointed to the injuries and his frustrations with Tennessee’s read-option scheme as the main reasons for his transfer. With that said, he put rumors of any purported issues between he and the UT coaching staff to rest.

At Baylor, Hurd will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy the NCAA’s transfer requirements. From there, the 2018 season will be his final season of eligibility. Interestingly, Hurd may be switching positions when he finally suits up for the Bears.

Former #Vols RB Jalen Hurd is transferring to #Baylor and is expected to play WR for the Bears. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 22, 2017





Whatever position he plays, the addition of a big-time athlete like Hurd should be a big one for Baylor.

For more Baylor news, visit SicEmSports.com.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper