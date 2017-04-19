Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Hangs Himself In Prison

Ex-NFL star turned convicted killer Aaron Hernandez has killed himself in prison.

Just days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder, the former New England Patriots tight end was found dead in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass.

Authorities announced Wednesday morning that the 27-year-old hanged himself using a bed sheet attached to his cell window.

“Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital," Massachusetts Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon said in a statement.

The official said Hernandez had been housed in a single general population cell.

Hernandez also attempted to block his cell entrance from the inside "by jamming the door with various items," according to the statement.

"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified," Fallon said.

Hernandez was serving out a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro linebacker with the Boston Bandits of the New England Football League.

Last week, he was acquitted in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who had spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub before they were found shot to death in a car nearby.

His death came just hours before his former team is due to visit the White House. The Super Bowl LI champs will meet President Trump in the Oval Office at 1 p.m.

