Ex-NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson hospitalized in Portland

Longtime former NBA forward Clifford Robinson was hospitalized Wednesday in Portland to receive treatment for an as-yet undisclosed medical issue.

“Former Portland Trail Blazer Clifford Robinson is being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center,” his family confirmed in a statement released Wednesday, according to Sean Meagher of the Oregonian. “He is grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for privacy during this time.”

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Robinson, 50, out of UConn with the 36th overall pick in the 1989 NBA draft. He’d go on to play more games and minutes and score more points than any other player in that draft class — a roster that included All-Stars Glen Rice, Tim Hardaway, Vlade Divac, Shawn Kemp, Mookie Blaylock, Sean Elliott and Dana Barros — during a career that included two All-Defensive Second Team nods, the 1992-93 Sixth Man of the Year trophy, and a spot on the 1993-94 Western Conference All-Star team.

Robinson spent the first eight seasons of his career with Portland, serving as the versatile and valuable sixth man who helped the Blazers make the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. He would go on to play for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets before retiring following the 2006-07 season. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, one steal and one block in 30.8 minutes per game over the course of his 18-year career.

In recent years, Robinson appeared as a contestant on the CBS reality show “Survivor,” and has turned his attention to combining entrepreneurship with advocacy for the benefits of medical marijuana for as a method for treating athletes. In January of 2016, he launched a weed-growing operation in Oregon under the name Uncle Spliffy — a take-off on “Uncle Cliffy,” his nickname during his playing days — to produce cannabis in medicinal items.

