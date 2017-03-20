Ex-MMA fighter War Machine found guilty on 29 charges in Christy Mack assault

Ex-MMA fighter Jonathan “War Machine” Koppenhaver was found guilty on 29 of 34 possible charges by a Clark Country jury stemming from his assault case with ex-girlfriend Christine “Christy Mack” Mackinday and Corey Thomas.

The 35-year-old Koppenhaver was on trial for a brutal assault back in August of 2014 that left Mack with a litany of injuries including 10 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth, a punctured lung, a fractured rib and a severely ruptured liver. Thomas also suffered injuries that included multiple contusions and a bone fracture. The incident began when the former competitor on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show broke into Mack’s Las Vegas home and assaulted them both. After the attack, Koppenhaver fled to California, where he was eventually captured and arrested by police a few days later.

Mack testified for two days during the trial and detailed a troubling history of abuse she endured before it all culminated in the brutal attack.

Koppenhaver’s charges included burglary, battery, coercion, kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder. The pair of attempted murder charges against Koppenhaver resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury while three other charges resulted in a not guilty verdict.

Regardless of not securing a guilty verdict on the attempted murder charges, Koppenhaver could spend life in jail without parole when he is sentenced on June 5 in Las Vegas.

More popular stories on Yahoo Sports:

• Protesters fly Confederate flag next to NCAA tournament arena in Greenville

• Best and worst on NCAA tournament opening weekend

• FBI, NFL recover Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey

• One week into free agency, Colin Kaepernick not close to getting signed

• LeBron James: ‘It sucks’ sitting out games, but ‘certain guys need rest’