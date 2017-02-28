Ex-Buffalo Sabre won't face charges in youth hockey brawl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Former Buffalo Sabres player Andrew Peters won't face charges following an on-ice brawl involving the youth hockey team he coaches.

The Erie County district attorney's office and Buffalo police began looking into the Saturday fight after video appeared to show Peters reaching across the Buffalo Junior Sabres' bench and shoving to the ice a player from the Hamilton, Ontario, team.

District Attorney John Flynn said Tuesday the parents of the teenage player don't want to pursue criminal charges against Peters, so his office won't take legal action.

The 36-year-old Peters was suspended from coaching Buffalo's 15-and-under team. Neither the Buffalo Junior Sabres nor Peters has responded to requests for comment.