Evgeny Kuznetsov uses mouth to give puck to linesman (GIF)

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has always been an odd duck.

The kayak, people. Remember the kayak.

On Thursday night, the Capitals won their fifth game in a row, 6-3, over the Detroit Red Wings. It was the 10th straight home game in which the Capitals scored five or more goals.

Spirits were high. And Kuznetsov was … hungry? Here he is, handing the referee the puck with his mouth.





OK then. I mean, Jay Beagle, you’d expect this from, but not Kuznetsov.





The linesman handled it well despite, you know, germs. Kuznetsov is totally that guy who has his plane ticket in his mouth before handing it to the gate agent.

