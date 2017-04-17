Every single Nintendo Switch game you can pre-order right now

If there’s one real complaint people have about the Nintendo Switch other than the fact that it’s next to impossible to actually find one in stores, it’s that there aren’t very many solid games available right now. Nintendo focused all of its internal resources on prepping The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so it was ready at launch, and since then we’ve seen a slow trickle of so-so games hit the system. The next big launch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in just a few weeks, and you can pre-order it on Amazon right now. In fact, you can even save 20% of the normal price if you’re a Prime subscriber. But what else is out there that’s headed to the Switch in the coming months?

Below, you’ll find a list of every Nintendo Switch game available to pre-order on Amazon right now, and you’ll save 20% on almost all of them if you pre-order and you’re a Prime subscriber. And remember, you can always sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial and get these discounts without paying for Prime.

