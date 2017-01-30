Everton-Stoke City Preview

A new year can often bring hope to many, and the same applies to football clubs aiming to better their place in the table. Stoke City seem to be a prime example of this as Mark Hughes' charges are unbeaten in 2017.

The Potters (7-7-8) will aim to extend that run of positive form to four consecutive matches when they welcome Everton to bet365.com Stadium on Wednesday night.

After consecutive wins over Watford and Sunderland, the club claimed a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in front of the home fans. The Potters grabbed the lead after a 19th-minute goal by Juan Mata, but were unable to keep the clean sheet as Wayne Rooney struck in the fourth minute of added time to rescue United.

Still, a point against Jose Mourinho's team is not to be taken for granted, and now Stoke will have some attacking reinforcement to call on thanks to the signing of striker Saido Berahino from West Bromwich Albion.

The former U-21 England international arrived at Stoke 11 days ago through a £12 million deal, and should make his new-club debut Wednesday.

Hughes is excited by Berahino's arrival.

"Saido hasn't stopped smiling since he first walked into the building to be honest - he is just really excited to be here," Hughes said.

"He will be involved in the squad on Wednesday, which is what he deserves because he has trained every day and looks really sharp. We have been really encouraged by what we have seen in training - his movement for one is absolutely tremendous.

"We haven't had anybody at the Club who is capable of making runs in behind like he can for a very long time now, so we are going to have to work on that to really get the best out of him. When he gets right up to speed then he is going to be a hugely important player for us, and somebody who our supporters are going to have the benefit of watching throughout his prime years."

Everton (10-6-6) are in a similarly rich vein of form in the top-flight as Ronald Koeman's boys have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five consecutive matches since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Dec. 19. The Blues have clean sheets in each of their last three victories while scoring eight goals.

Koeman's charges ran into a difficult match against Crystal Palace last time out, but kept more of the ball and fired eight shots on target before finally collecting the winner through defender Seamus Coleman three minutes from time.

Everton will be a bit shorthanded as Idrissa Gana Gueye is not available for selection after returning from African Cup of Nations duty with Senegal.

"Normally, he will be back (Tuesday,)" Koeman said. "He will not be involved on Wednesday but for Saturday, yes. Gana has shown to be an important player, aggressive and winning second balls. We have good competition (in midfield) but I am happy to have him back."

Koeman also revealed that Joel Robles will again get the start in goal over Marteen Stekelenburg as they continue to battle for the top spot.

"Joel is doing well and there's no reason at the moment to change it," Koeman said. "He gave that competition (to Maarten) after a disappointing period from the summer because Maarten was the goalkeeper who played from the beginning."

Stoke have lost their last two Premier League games against Everton without scoring a single goal. The Toffees will be looking to win both home and away against Stoke in the same Premier League season for the first time since 2008-09.

Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (42) has been involved in more goals than Romelu Lukaku (40) in the Premier League.