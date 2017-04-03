Everton-Manchester United Preview

The race for fifth in the Premier League table is heating up, and Tuesday's clash between fifth-place Manchester United and seventh-place Everton at Old Trafford will go a long way toward finding out who qualifies for European competition and who is left in the cold.

Things have hardly gone to plan for Jose Mourinho in his first season at Manchester United (14-11-3). The club struggled through September and much of October, but has impressively rounded into form and are amidst a 10-9-0 stretch. The problem for Mourinho is that despite the run, they haven't been able to gain ground on the clubs in front of them and currently sit on 53 points. They are five back of fourth-place Manchester City in the aim to secure a Champions League place.

Despite their hefty payroll, United have developed a trend of under-performing, collecting draws in fixtures where one would expect wins. During the course of this unbeaten streak, United could only manage draws against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth, Hull City and Stoke City.

The most recent of these underwhelming performances came Saturday when the Red Devils settled for a scoreless tie with West Brom at Old Trafford. The hosts kept over 70 percent of possession, but struggled to break down the stout West Brom defence, managing only three attempts on frame.

Mourinho was disappointed with the attacking effort, and knows they will need to be better against Everton.

"What I can say is we tried. We had six players for me, who were absolutely phenomenal in their attitude, mentality and consistency," he said, "And then you have four creative players, four you need to score a goal for you and they didn't. They had flashes, glimpses and moments but they don't have consistency. We pay with two more points (dropped) for that."

Everton will relish the quick turnaround and see it as an opportunity to bounce back after struggling to create much in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday. The Toffees (14-8-8) can go level on points with United - with Liverpool sandwiched between in sixth - but will need to get their young attackers more involved than was the case Saturday.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku was completely neutralized by the Liverpool defence, as was Ross Barkley.

Defence could also be an issue with Ramiro Funes-Mori out for the season. The Toffees went with a back three of Matthew Pennington, Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams against the Reds. Pennington did score, but he struggled to contain Philippe Coutinho, and it remains to be seen if manager Ronald Koeman will throw him out there again.

"It hurts going out there and losing a local derby," Jagielka said. "We won't be taking too many positives at the moment but we've got a big game coming Tuesday now.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 23 home league meetings with Everton, losing 1-0 in December 2013.

Koeman is looking to become the first manager in Premier League history to win three consecutive away games at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won 33 Premier League games against Everton, the second highest total for one club beating another in the competition.