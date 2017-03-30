Everton-Liverpool Preview

The Premier League returns from the international break with a bang as Liverpool and Everton are set to battle in the Merseyside derby Saturday at Anfield.

Inconsistency has haunted Liverpool (15-5-7) over the past few seasons and it reared its ugly head again this time around as a poor start to the 2017 calendar year - the Reds went winless in their first five matches - essentially ended their title challenge. They'll likely have to wait until next season to try to win their first Premier League title, but a Champions League berth is certainly in play to claim this time.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds come into "the friendly derby" in fourth place on 56 points, three behind second-place Tottenham Hotspur and 10 back of leaders Chelsea.

The Reds have seemingly righted the ship as they head toward the business end of the season, beginning March with impressive wins over Arsenal and a plucky Burnley side before battling Manchester City to a 1-1 draw prior to the hiatus.

James Milner's 51st-minute penalty put the visitors ahead, but Sergio Aguero pulled City level on 69 minutes.

The Reds have had plenty of time to prepare for their cross-town rivals, against whom they've had tremendous success over the past few seasons. Liverpool are amid a 5-7-0 league stretch versus Everton. Only once before have they gone on a longer undefeated run against their neighbours (13 games between 1972 and 1978).

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who reclaimed the top choice spot after Loris Karius hit a dip in form, has played in three Merseyside derbies since joining the club and realizes how special they can be.

"It is pretty special," the Belgian said. "In the time I've been here, we've always had great results against Everton at home. The fans are up for it. It's always a big fixture to look forward to. On the day itself, it's nice to be part of it.

"It's always a bit hostile, but like in any other derby game that's something you relish - two groups of fans who are cheering their team on. It's a bit special, of course, in Liverpool because in some families you have got both Everton and Liverpool supporters."

Everton, meanwhile, come into the derby having won two straight Premier League matches by a combined score of 7-0. The seventh-place Toffees (14-8-7) also find themselves within a solid 6-2-1 stretch in the top division.

Everton were rampant in their last Premier League match, running out comfortable 4-0 winners over Hull City. Striker Romelu Lukaku netted a brace to take his league leading goal total to 21, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Enner Valencia also scored.

But the Toffees will be without a key defensive cog on Saturday as Ramiro Funes-Mori will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn meniscus in a World Cup qualifying match for Argentina.

With Funes-Mori out of action, the Blues defense will have to be at the top of their collective game.

Captain Leighton Baines knows the importance of a solid effort at the back.

"By keeping a clean sheet, you obviously give yourself a chance of winning a game and if you can get a handful of goals, brilliant. It's not often you get both at the same time so we are obviously doing something right," Baines said.

"It's something we've been much-improved on as a team. The record has been pretty good and we've kept a few clean sheets, so that always gives you a good chance, and in addition to that, we've been finding the right formula to score some goals."

Everton's last Premier League win at Anfield came in September 1999, and they have lost two of their last three away games there by a 4-0 scoreline.

This fixture has seen 21 red cards shown, more than any other Premier League fixture.