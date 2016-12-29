Everton-Hull City Preview

The fixtures come thick and fast during the festive period but that hasn't affected Everton, who will go for a second consecutive Premier League victory Friday when they travel to the KC Stadium to battle struggling Hull City.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has his club positioned well heading into the new year, as the Toffees (7-5-6) find themselves in seventh place with 26 points.

Koeman has shown in his stints with both Southampton and Everton an ability to get the most out of his players in a short period of time. His teams also exhibit a good amount of resilience during the ups and downs of the Premier League season.

This quality was certainly on display the past few matches for Everton, who were delivered a gut punch by Sadio Mane in the 94th minute of the Merseyside derby on Dec. 19, but bounced back nicely with a 2-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester City. Kevin Mirallas opened the scoring six minutes into the second half and Romelu Lukaku drove it home with the second goal in added time.

The Belgian striker believes now is the time for his club to kick on and string some results together.

"The win was something we needed," explained Lukaku. "It's a good win and we look forward to the next game. This year we haven't been as consistent as we want to be. (It) was a good win for the team and now we have to keep going.

"We controlled the game and had most of the possession. We didn't create anything in the first half and in the second half there was more space for us to play.

Hull City (3-3-12) come into this fixture in desperate need of points while at the foot of the table. Only three clubs in Premier League history have been bottom of the table on Christmas and managed to avoid relegation. West Bromwich Albion finished 17th in 2004-05, Sunderland pulled off some late magic in 2013-14 to finish 14th and most recently, Nigel Pearson's 2014-15 Leicester City won seven of their final nine fixtures to finish 14th.

Since a 2-1 win over Southampton on Nov. 6, Hull City are winless in seven straight, including defeats in each of their last three Premier League matches.

The Tigers also haven't found the back of the net in any of those past three losses, most recently their 3-0 Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Manchester City. Mike Phelan's boys gave a decent account of themselves for most of the evening against City, but collapsed late as the Citizens collected all three goals inside the final 20 minutes.

Tigers midfielder Sam Clucas emphasised the club's need to turn performances into points.

"I think everybody would agree that we have been playing better football in the last three or four games, but at the end of the day we're not getting results," said Clucas. "In many ways, we'd rather be playing poor football and getting the results to move us off the bottom of the table.

"We just seem to be a hard luck story at the moment and we have to try and turn that around to get some points on the board. Everybody will look at the result against Manchester City and think we got battered, but those who watched the game will know it was a different story."

Hull won their last Premier League contest against Everton on New Year's Day in 2015, after a run of four fixtures without beating the Toffees (three defeats, one draw).

Everton have found the net in nine of their last 10 league games against Hull, though they failed to score in their last fixture against them in January 2015.