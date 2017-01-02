Everton hands Southampton third straight loss

Everton consigned Southampton to a third successive Premier League defeat by leaving it late to secure a convincing 3-0 scoreline at Goodison Park on Monday.

After 75 tedious minutes on Merseyside, substitute Enner Valencia broke the deadlock, lashing in from close range. The Toffees added gloss to the scoreline late on, with Leighton Baines netting from the penalty spot and Romelu Lukaku driving in with two minutes to go.

Both sides struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, with injuries to Southampton's Cedric and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin disrupting the flow of the match. Lukaku had the first opening, but saw his strike from a tight angle beaten away by Fraser Forster.

It was Southampton who ended up being the team to finish the first period looking stronger. Jay Rodriguez had a goal ruled out for offside before forcing Joel Robles to palm away his deflected effort and then soon after blazing over after beating two defenders.

They were missed opportunities which would end up costing the Saints.

Valencia, on as a substitute for the ineffective Aaron Lennon, finally found the back of the net after Forster had blocked Lukaku's downward header. The goal invigorated Ronald Koeman's team, and six minutes later they were two up as Baines netted from the spot after Valencia had been scythed down by Maya Yoshida.

There was still time for the hosts to add a third. Tom Davies, brilliant on his first Premier League start, threaded Lukaku through and the Belgian frontman drove in at the near post to create a scoreline which frankly flattered Everton.

They remain in seventh position while Southampton, now on a three-game losing streak, need to stop the rot sooner rather than later.