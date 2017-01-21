Everton edges Crystal Palace on Coleman's late goal

Sam Allardyce's poor start in charge of Crystal Palace continued on Saturday afternoon, when Everton's Seamus Coleman's late goal at Selhurst Park condemned them to another defeat and a place in the relegation zone.

In what was a competitive first half, it was Wayne Hennessey who was the busier goalkeeper, as he made two brilliant saves from Everton's Kevin Mirallas and Ramiro Funes Mori, who both guided excellent volleys goalwards, while Ross Barkley correctly had a goal ruled out for offside as he turned home the rebound after Romelu Lukaku had hit the post.

Palace's own Belgian striker also struck the woodwork in the first period, as Christian Benteke's firm header inside ten minutes hit the bar with Joel Robles stranded.

Hennessey made a couple of decent saves in the second 45 minutes as the visitors pushed for a winner, while a rare counter from the Eagles ended with Robles making a superb reaction stop from Benteke.

It looked like being a goalless draw until Seamus Coleman got on the end of Tom Davies' fine pass, took on his man and lashed the ball into the roof of the net, with Palace annoyed that play was allowed to continue as Jeff Schlupp was down injured throughout the move.

The win moves Everton (10-6-6) to within five points of sixth-placed Manchester United, while Palace (4-4-14) are in the precarious position of 18th, two points away from Swansea and safety.