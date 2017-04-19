Arsenal transfer talks seem to reveal Arsene Wenger will stay on as manager

Schalke's Sead Kolasinac has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and the defender has been told that Arsene Wenger will be in charge at the Emirates beyond the 2016/17 season.

The Frenchman's contract with the Gunners runs down in the summer and he has refused to provide an update on his future. The north London side have struggled this season as their 2-0 league victory over Middlesbrough helped them move to sixth spot.

Arsenal have 57 points from 31 games and are seven points behind fourth place Manchester City with a game in hand. Their poor run in recent times has seen the section of the Gunners faithful urged Wenger to step down.

According to the Daily Mail, Kolasinac has been told that Wenger will be at Arsenal next season and the English club remains hopeful in securing his services. The left-back's contract at Schalke will expire after the end of the season and will be a free agent in the summer.

Kolasinac's father confirmed Arsenal's approach in signing the defender, but revealed no deal has been agreed between the player and the Premier League outfit.

"Sead has not signed anything with anyone. It is true that he was in touch with Arsenal, but he is not Arsenal's player yet. We will see. This week I will meet Sead and his agent. We will sit down and finally make a decision," Kolasinac Sr. said, as quoted by ESPN.

The Gunners remain confident that they have won the race to land the 23-year-old on a Bosnian signing, despite strong interest from AC Milan and Everton for his signature claims ESPN. He will join Arsenal on a free transfer and will challenge Nacho Monreal at the left-back position.

According to the Mail, the defender will sign a four-year deal at the Emirates. The Gunners will also open talks over new deals for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere with a view that Wenger will be at the helm next season.