Even with changed behavior, this is why Chip Kelly never had a shot with 49ers

When Chip Kelly was close to taking the San Francisco 49ers job nearly one year ago, he was warned by some of those he trusted that it wasn’t the most stable situation. Part of the fan base had soured on team owner Jed York. The hometown media was hammering general manager Trent Baalke. The roster quality had depleted. And the new stadium added significant financial pressure to recapture a Super Bowl window that closed as quickly as it had opened.

It was obvious from the start that Kelly was looking at a messy opportunity, one rife with internal strife that would contribute to his undoing after only 347 days on the job. After speaking to multiple sources – some close to Kelly, some inside the 49ers franchise and some in the NFL personnel community – what has emerged is a picture of a hire that was exactly what many perceived it to be: awkward and doomed from the start. And it started from the moment York zeroed in on a coach he believed could save a franchise that was crumbling internally.

Kelly was told as much by some close to him, too. If he took the 49ers job, his hire was going to be sold as the adrenalin shot to reinvigorate the franchise. He would be expected to pull off something transformative in 2016, despite a jagged union of personalities and agendas. It meant working for an impetuous and involved owner in York; sitting in football meetings with head of football operations Paraag Marathe, a numbers guy whose influence over ownership was unparalleled; and navigating his way alongside Baalke, who – fairly or not – had been tagged by some in the personnel community as untrustworthy.

Most would have surveyed those icebergs and steered elsewhere. But Kelly’s belief in himself and his coaching abilities are seemingly unrivaled. And that’s a large part of why he took the job. That, along with a concrete contract and the backing of York and front-office executive Tom Gamble, a Kelly ally when both were working for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He thought he had Jed [York] behind him,” said one NFL personnel source close to Kelly. “And [assistant general manager] Tom Gamble was there, so he had a guy upstairs in his corner. [Chip] wasn’t going to be getting involved in [personnel] decisions, but that support was important. … He just thought it was a place where he could go and turn it in the right direction. That’s the part [about Chip] that people have right – he has the confidence and self-belief that he can coach up any situation.”

In hindsight, that confidence was a mistake. But two other factors also helped drive Kelly forward, sources say: First, he felt burned by the fallout with the Eagles, specifically executive Howie Roseman. Kelly wanted to get back on his feet quickly and right his career. Second, the 49ers materialized as the most concrete (and only) NFL head coaching opportunity available. While friends reached out to Kelly and invited him to spend some time with their organizations as he regrouped (including the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick), York was the only one who immediately expressed interest in snapping up Kelly.

All of those factors played a part in blinding Kelly. Said one longtime NFL evaluator who knows Kelly and also has personal insight into the 49ers and York: “Chip had no idea what he was walking into. He had no idea what that job was going to be.”

That it was going to be different from the Philadelphia experience was apparent quickly. After the Eagles divorce, Kelly felt like his involvement in the push-and-pull between ownership and personnel decisions was the battleground that destroyed him. So while some assumed he would try to again dabble in those affairs with the 49ers, Kelly actually swung the opposite way. And at times it seemed dramatic.

