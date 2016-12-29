ESPN's Rowe, Appalachian St coach Elderkin win Summitt award

Appalachian State head coach Angel Elderkin cheers for her team during a 84-52 loss to North Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- ESPN broadcaster Holly Rowe and Appalachian State women's basketball coach Angel Elderkin are co-recipients of the USBWA Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award.

Rowe has also been battling cancer this year. She had surgery in February to remove a cancerous tumor in her chest and a malignant tumor under her right arm.

''Wow that is so sweet and wonderful,'' Rowe said when she was informed she was being honored. ''And it really has special meaning to be cited with something that has Pat Summitt's name associated with it,''

Elderkin was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last summer and has continued coaching while undergo treatment for the disease.

The award in honor of the late Tennessee coach has been presented annually since 2010 by the basketball writers association. It was named for Summitt in 2012 when she won the award.

''Anyone who has ever worked with Holly Rowe knows unequivocally she is one of the best teammates at ESPN,'' said ESPN analyst Doris Burke. ''Her commitment to pursuing and sharing the stories of the athletes and teams we cover is done with a style that is uniquely Holly. The respect she has earned from major college football and basketball coaches, and across all the sports she covers is something to behold. She has battled cancer with the same passion and relentless commitment with which she approaches her job. I am so proud to call her a teammate and colleague.''

Rowe is the first USBWA men's or women's most courageous recipient who isn't an athlete, coach, official or team PR person. It's also the first time that there have been co-recipients.

The pair will be honored at the women's Final Four in Dallas in April.