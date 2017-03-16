Julia Louis-Dreyfus, ESPN personalities swarm NCAA tourney for Northwestern hoops

After celebrating Northwestern’s first-ever tournament bid with a perfect reaction on Selection Sunday, it was no surprise to see “Seinfeld” and “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Salt Lake City cheering on her son, Wildcats walk-on Charlie Hall.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus likes this Northwestern start. Wildcats up 14-5. #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/Y5R6Ii0Oti — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) March 16, 2017





And she wasn’t alone.

Northwestern alumni – including seemingly half of the sports media industry – flocked from all over the country to Salt Lake City to see the Wildcats take on Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

ESPN had a strong showing, as “The Jump” host Rachel Nichols documented her ESPN colleagues J.A. Adande, Michael Wilbon, Kevin Blackistone, Mike Greenberg and others getting in on the tailgate action before tip-off.

Northwestern’s been waiting 78 years for an NCAA Tourney bid, so we’re a weeeee bit excited.

Here’s how some of the ESPN crew spent pregame: pic.twitter.com/EEzSvrq1XQ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 16, 2017

Darren Rovell, another NU alum, has also voiced his excitement on Twitter.

I’ve waited for this for 21 years. Salt Lake City is like Paris to me right now. pic.twitter.com/sG8PEk7Jn2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 12, 2017





And Stacy Greenberg isn’t pictured, but she makes it clear she is there in spirit.





And of course, Doug Collins is in the house.

Doug Collins is in the house. 30 mins until tip. pic.twitter.com/zTzmUVmpku — Daily NU Sports (@DailyNU_Sports) March 16, 2017

Not to mention, alum Stephen Colbert gave the Wildcats a shoutout on his show. It’s fair to say Northwestern has some impressive alumni in the building. There has yet to be a Skip Bayless sighting for Vanderbilt.