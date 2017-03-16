Julia Louis-Dreyfus, ESPN personalities swarm NCAA tourney for Northwestern hoops

After celebrating Northwestern’s first-ever tournament bid with a perfect reaction on Selection Sunday, it was no surprise to see “Seinfeld” and “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Salt Lake City cheering on her son, Wildcats walk-on Charlie Hall.

 


And she wasn’t alone.

Northwestern alumni – including seemingly half of the sports media industry – flocked from all over the country to Salt Lake City to see the Wildcats take on Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

ESPN had a strong showing, as “The Jump” host Rachel Nichols documented her ESPN colleagues J.A. Adande, Michael Wilbon, Kevin Blackistone, Mike Greenberg and others getting in on the tailgate action before tip-off.

Darren Rovell, another NU alum, has also voiced his excitement on Twitter.


And Stacy Greenberg isn’t pictured, but she makes it clear she is there in spirit.


And of course, Doug Collins is in the house.

 

Not to mention, alum Stephen Colbert gave the Wildcats a shoutout on his show. It’s fair to say Northwestern has some impressive alumni in the building. There has yet to be a Skip Bayless sighting for Vanderbilt.

Photo c/o Stacy Greenberg