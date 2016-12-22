Espanyol eliminated by 2nd division Alcorcon in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) -- Second division Alcorcon eliminated top-tier Espanyol from the Copa del Rey with a 4-3 victory in a penalty shootout on Thursday.

Gerardo Moreno and Jose Manuel Jurado missed penalty kicks for Espanyol as Alcorcon advanced to the round of 16 after the second leg finished 1-1 after both regulation and extra time - and 2-2 on aggregate.

Alvaro Gimenez put Alcorcon ahead in the 20th minute but the hosts equalized through Hernan Perez in the 84th before eventually falling in the shootout.

Athletic Bilbao defeated third division club Racing Santander 3-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate, and Celta Vigo earned its second straight 1-0 victory over second division UCAM Murcia to advance 2-0 overall.

Alaves thrashed second division Nastic 6-0 on aggregate after 3-0 wins in both legs.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had already advanced to the round of 16, which starts in the first week of January following Friday's draw.