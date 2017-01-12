Erin Darke, actress, explains her Detroit Red Wings fanaticism (Podcast)

(WARNING: STRONG ADULT LANGUAGE AND HUMOR. LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.)

PUCK SOUP is the hockey podcast on the Nerdist network from Puck Daddy editor Greg Wyshynski and Dave Lozo of Vice Sports, Uproxx and The Comeback. This is a hockey podcast, in the sense that the talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That’s the “puck.” This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That’s the “soup.”

In Episode 33, Greg and Dave welcome actress Erin Darke to the podcast to talk about her beloved Detroit Red Wings and die-hard hockey fandom; how she converted boyfriend Daniel Radcliffe into a puckhead; and life tips for smuggling things into games. Plus, breaking down NHL All-Star snubs, debating the virtue of Jonathan Toews, modern players among the Top 100 of All-Time, if Alex Ovechkin traveled back in time to win Stanley Cups, Russian spying, Martin Short, our favorite condiments, Patrik Laine and much more. Puck Soup is brought to you by SEAT GEEK.

Here is your Episode 33 syllabus:

OPENING: Buzzfeed’s journalism

11:30 – The NHL All-Star Game and its “snubs.”

15:45 – The Great Jonathan Toews Debate

21:30 – The Great NHL Top 100 Players Debate

29:45 – We get into some wacky Martin Short talk

36:00 – It’s the awesome Erin Darke!

1:16:00 – Lozo and Wysh debate the virtues of Chipotle

1:23:00 – Ice Cube vs. Queen Latifah

1:26:45 – Brock Lesnar steps on the Jets logo

1:30:20 – Eating at strip clubs

1:32:00 – The Great Boneless Wings Debate

1:34:00 – The Mailbag!

1:48:00 – A very odd journey from penis enlargement surgery to Alex Ovechkin time traveling back to the 1930s to win Stanley Cups.