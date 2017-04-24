Erik Karlsson playing with hairline fractures in heel

Everyone plays hurt in the playoffs. Typically we don’t usually find out just how hurt a player is until after their team has been eliminated.

In so many ways, Erik Karlsson is not your typical player.

After the Ottawa Senators eliminated the Boston Bruins, Karlsson revealed to ESPN.com he’s been playing with ‘two hairline fractures in his left heel’ and has ‘been receiving injections on his heel.’

Karlsson was injured blocking a shot on March 28. He missed three of the final five games of the Senators season. According to the article, in the two games (back-to-back) Karlsson played in, he ‘re-aggravated the injury.’

Thus far in the playoffs, Karlsson is leading all players in total time on ice with 182:23; highlighted by 41 minutes TOI in Game 5’s double overtime loss. In second place is Zdeno Chara who is ten minutes behind Karlsson.

Karlsson is pretty optimistic about his healing, “It’s frustrating because you’ve worked so hard all year, but it’s better now and by Thursday it should be pretty much back to normal.”

Pretty sure he just admitted he’s Wolverine…

Ok. Wolverine’s half-brother since he’s not healing instantaneously.

It’s not a done deal that the second round will start on Thursday. Regardless, Karlsson is getting a couple days off to rest his (probably still fractured) foot.

If he can get six points in six games and drive the Sens play on a bad wheel, the New York Rangers might want to hope it’s still injured when they do finally hit the ice.

