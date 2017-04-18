Erik Karlsson delivers hail mary saucer to Hoffman for 1-handed goal (Video)

Erik Karlsson is delivering some mind-bending assists in the Senators Round 1 matchup against the Boston Bruins.

With Game 3 scoreless and the series tied 1-1 on Monday, Karlsson delivered a sensational saucer pass to spring Mike Hoffman, who pulled an equally absurd move on the breakaway — sliding it by Tuukka Rask in Forsberg-esque fashion.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

As calculated during the broadcast by Sportsnet, the pass was over 10-feet high and over 100 feet in length as Karlsson threaded the needle and landed the saucer pass just inside the Bruins blue line, right on the tape of Hoffman in full stride.

It was the second absurd assist for Karlsson in as many games, whose third period assist on Derick Brassard’s game-tying goal in Game 2 paved the way for Ottawa to tie the series heading to Boston.

Erik Karlsson skates around the entire offensive zone and sends a great pass to Derick Brassard who scores to tie up #BOSvsOTT at 3! pic.twitter.com/qmCtS7oCej — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 15, 2017





Karlsson has picked up right where he left off in the regular season, compiling a trio of points through Ottawa’s first three games, tied for tops for points among defencemen this postseason.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]