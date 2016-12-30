Eric Staal rewards Wild's faith with bounce-back season

In his mind, Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal was always a center.

It didn’t matter that the New York Rangers saw him at wing after a trade there last season, or that teams in unrestricted free agency still questioned whether the 32-year-old Staal belonged in the middle. He believed he could still go toe-to-toe with the NHL’s elite in the game’s prime position.

“I always knew I played my best games at center and I always believed that for me to be the best I can be on the ice, it’s at center and it has been that way since I’ve been … I don’t even know how old,” Staal said in a recent phone interview with Puck Daddy. “So that’s just where I’ve played and where I’ve been most successful and comfortable. When you move to other positions – I can do it, I can play it and I feel like I can play it well, but to be at the highest level I can be at, it’s at center.”

Fortunately for Staal, so did the Minnesota Wild, where he signed last summer on a three-year, $10.5 million contract. When Staal first talked to Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, he was pleased that the bench boss hammered home that he believed Staal belonged in a top line role down the middle.

This faith in Staal has led to a major bounce-back season that currently sees him tied for the Wild lead with 30 points while averaging the third-most ice-time per-game amongst forwards at 19:17. The previous three seasons, Staal averaged just 51.3 points and last year he had 39 points in 83 games between New York and the Carolina Hurricanes.

“(Boudreau) told me that (I’m a center) in the summer and he hasn’t changed his stance and changed his opinion,” Staal said. “That matters for players. That matters for a lot of different reasons. Knowing that confidence from your coach is there, it makes a big difference. That’s never changed with him since the moment I talked to him in the summer and since getting here. He has put me in the position to be successful and fortunately things have gone well.”

He said he didn’t train all too differently for this season outside of skating a little more in the summer and his body feels just as good as it did years past

Staal believes he has benefitted from choosing the right team at the right time. The Wild have won 12 games in a row heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets – winners of 14 straight – and have finally seen several of their high-end prospects develop into consistent scorers under Boudreau. Also, Minnesota’s goaltending, led by Devan Dubnyk, has arguably been the NHL’s best this season.

“I don’t think my game has changed a ton. I mean I went from a non-playoff team to a playoff team and sometimes you do similar things and now they’re just working in better directions,” Staal said. “The numbers look better, everything else looks better but as far as overall play? Yeah there’s definitely times where I could have played better and been a better player with Carolina and even in New York but I’m really happy with the situation that I was able to jump into and just excited for moving forward and just enjoying being out there because there’s nothing better.”

Moving to Minnesota has been a bit of a culture shock for Staal, who played his entire career with the Hurricanes until he was dealt to the Rangers at the 2016 trade deadline. But he said he has adjusted well to the hockey-mad lifestyle in the Twin Cities and his wife and kids have enjoyed exploring the new area.

“Any time you move from a place from however long we were there, a very long time, it’s going to be an adjustment and a transition. We’re leaving a lot of great people and a lot of friends we cared about,” Staal said. “As far as getting comfortable here, it has been great, it has been good. The kids have jumped into minor hockey. They’re both in school and my wife is finding her way around with all the things you need to know here in Minnesota.”

Added Staal, “It’s definitely a hockey place. You see outdoor rinks and ponds and people skating everywhere you look. It has been cool to be a part of it and I’m really happy things have worked out and I ended up being here.”

The biggest issue for Staal choosing the Wild has to do with his dad Henry, who tries to watch the games for all three of his NHL sons from his Thunder Bay, Ontario home. Now that Eric isn’t playing with a sibling for the first time since Jordan’s trade to Carolina in the 2012 offseason, Henry can’t knock off watching two in one game. He also needs to wait up later on most nights to watch Eric – who is in his first year playing in the Western Conference.

