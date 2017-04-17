Enugu Rangers paying for poor preparations, says Madu

The ex Flying Antelopes chief has thumbed down the team’s travelling plans to Zambia which resulted to thier exit from the competition

Christain Madu says that Enugu Rangers are currently paying the price for poor preparations before the commencement of their continental assignment this year.

After 32 years the Flying Antelopes won their first Nigeria Professional Football League silverware in the 2015/16 season, but have been a shadow of themselves in the following season.

They crashed out of the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup both at the preliminary stages, and the midfielder says the management's failure to streghten the squad remains their major undoing.

"We are affected by our lack of preparation from day we were crowned champions last season,"Madu told Goal.

"We have nothing more to fight for other than redeeming our image in the Nigerian league and fight our way out of our current position on the table.

"And everyone will have to do their part to make sure we are out of this position we are right now.

"It is a difficult situation to us but with God we will overcome this period because no condition is permanent."

He further stated that he is receiving offers from so many clubs but intends to see out his contract with the Enugu outfit.

"I have so many clubs looking for my signature but I want to see out my contract with Rangers before deciding what my next step will be, but right now, I remain a Flying Antelope."