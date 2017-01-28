Sircat Sally wins California Cup Oaks on turf at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) -- Sircat Sally won the $200,000 California Cup Oaks by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Sircat Sally ran a mile in 1:35.08 in her first start on turf after winning her first two dirt tract starts by a combined 17 lengths. She paid $3.80, $3.40 and $2.10 as the 4-5 favorite in the field of eight 3-year-old fillies.

How About Zero returned $16.60 and $8.40, while Princess Roi was another 1 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.

The victory, worth $110,000, increased Sircat Sally's career earnings to $198,200 for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

In the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf Sprint, Enola Gray won by 3 1/4 lengths in one of five stakes races restricted to horses bred or sired in California.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Enola Gray ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the downhill turf course in 1:12.10 and paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10.

Smoove It returned $4.20 and $3, while Desert Steel was another head back in third and paid $2.60 to show.

The victory, worth $90,000, increased Enola Gray's career earnings to $449,100, with five wins in eight starts.

''I really, truly believe the sky's the limit with this filly,'' trainer Phil D'Amato said.