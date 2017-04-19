Eli Manning among Giants players with financial incentive to participate in voluntary offseason program

The New York Giants began their voluntary offseason workout programs Tuesday.

These workouts are voluntary so no one is going to chastise a player for not showing up. This doesn’t mean players don’t have a reason to participate that has nothing to do with football.

23 members of the Giants have a financial incentive to show up at the team’s voluntary offseason workout program. That incentive is collectively worth more than $7 million.

The money is available to players in the form of workout bonuses.

For example, quarterback Eli Manning will earn $500,000 if he completes 90 percent of the voluntary offseason workout program. Defensive linemen Damon “Snacks” Harrison, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Olivier Vernon will pocket $250,000 apiece if they complete 90 percent of the program.

Workout bonuses are common in veteran NFL players’ contracts. The language regarding them is written like this:

“In each of the (insert years) League Years, Player will be paid a bonus of (insert amount) if he satisfactorily participates and completes 90% or more of the Club’s entire off-season program. If earned, this bonus will be paid on the first Wednesday after the Club’s first NFL Regular Season Game of the applicable League Year (insert year). Club’s General Manager and Head Strength Coach shall be the only authorities in determining whether Player has satisfied the 90% participation requirement, in their sole discretion.”

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins, linebacker Keenan Robinson, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, and running back Shane Vereen will get $100,000 for successfully completing the program. Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa and defensive tackle Jay Bromley will earn $40,000.

Nine players (fullback/tight end Rhett Ellison, guard John Jerry, wide receiver Dwayne Harris, linebacker Jonathan Casillas, quarterback Geno Smith, running back Shaun Draughn, linebacker J.T. Thomas, punter Brad Wing, and safety Darian Thompson) will get $25,000.

Cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Antwon Blake will get $20,000, quarterback Josh Johnson will get $15,000, and running back Orleans Darkwa will get $10,000.

