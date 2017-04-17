El mundo de Super Mario: Balotelli regresa a la Champions League

Si Mario Balotelli decide seguir en el Niza la próxima temporada, será jugador de un equipo de Champions League.

Los hombres de Lucien Favre se aseguraron una plaza entre los tres primeros de la Ligue 1’el sábado gracias a su victoria por 3-1 sobre el Nancy, auqnue el internacional italiano se perdió el partido por suspensión.

Una vez más el delantero vio a su equipo ponerse abajo en el marcador -la novena vez en 14 partidos que conceden el primer gol- pero una vez más lograron remontar para obtener la victoria.

Fue el sustituto de Balotelli, Mickael Le Bihan, quien marcó el gol del empate tras un pase de Younes Belhanda.

El héroe del partido, sin embargo, fue Jean Michael Seri, quien dominó el centro del campo y anotó dos veces en la segunda mitad para asegurar los tres puntos. Fue una victoria que el goleador del equipo destacó publicando en Instagram una foto de sus compañeros celebrando. “Bien hecho a los chicos”, comentó.

Had he been available, he would have had the chance to celebrate this achievement on the field himself, but Mario has been making sure that he stays well versed in this act.

True to form, though, he has practised it in a manner that might otherwise be frowned upon, as he skidded through an airport security check on his knees.

It was simply another act to highlight Balotelli’s unique style, which has so often been flagged in the press before.

One of these occasions was when he revealed he had a pet pig, which was named Super. In a ‘Flashback Thursday’ post, he Instagrammed a picture of himself with the animal, which rested snugly beside him on the couch.

As ever, he has been keeping a close eye on proceedings elsewhere in the world game, and in particular with his beloved AC Milan.

The Serie A giants were sold earlier this week, and Balotelli passed on a message to Adriano Galliani, the former sporting director.

“Thanks for the years we spent together, I see you as a friend rather than an employer. I thank you for always supporting me and I congratulate you for all these years of victory. Adriano has a unique strength. Forza Milan! And tomorrow forza Milan!” he commented.

Next week, meanwhile, Balotelli is back in action with Nice, who travel to Toulouse on Sunday as their unlikely quest to win Ligue 1 goes on.

