El Clasico viewer's guide: What to watch for in Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

On Sunday, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona renew the greatest club rivalry in the sport for 90 minutes that are full of meaning for the current campaign and well beyond.

Here are the top storylines going into El Clasico (2:45 p.m. ET on beIN Sports).

Neymar ban

In terms of the first material game note, Neymar is banned for the match after he earned a red card in a 2-0 loss to Malaga and proceeded to ironically applaud at the fourth official as he walked down the tunnel. Barcelona filed an appeal of the three-match ban, but the Appeals Committee rejected it. Now, the club is desperately appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the hopes to have Neymar available on Sunday.

View photos Neymar played in the midweek 0-0 Champions League draw against Juve that eliminated Barca. (AP Photo) More

While the punishment seems harsh considering the relatively harmless gesture, the hole left by the Brazilian winger’s suspension is one that the Catalan club currently cannot adequately plug. The closest natural replacement would be Arda Turan, but the Turkish midfielder is still recovering from a groin injury. So rarely-lauded Paco Alcacer is the best attacking option on manager Luis Enrique’s bench.

Enrique may opt to start Andre Gomes or Denis Suarez to help bolster the midfield instead, but neither of those midfield options have played well enough to deserve starting spots. Meanwhile, Rafinha recently underwent knee surgery.

To further illustrate Barcelona’s lack of depth in attack, Enrique called on central defender Gerard Pique to play as a forward when his team needed three goals in the latter stages of Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Juventus. The strategy did not work.

Enrique’s final Clasico

For Enrique, who spent five years at Real Madrid and eight years with Barcelona as a player, Sunday’s marquee fixture will be the final rivalry match for the exiting manager. After Barca failed to score a single goal over 180 minutes against Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals, Enrique’s tenure is seemingly hitting its low point. Had he not already publicly announced his resignation, the manager would likely not have been welcomed back by the club.

The 46-year-old Spaniard won the Champions League and did the European treble in his first season, downgraded to a domestic double in his second season and now looks in position to only win the Copa del Rey in his third and final season on the sidelines of the Camp Nou.

La Liga title implications

Anything short of a victory for Barcelona on Sunday would effectively secure La Liga for Real Madrid, as the capital club leads the Catalans by three points with a game in hand. After El Clasico, Madrid only has six league matches remaining, so splitting a point with second-place Barca may as well be viewed as securing the crown. If the match ends in a draw, Real Madrid would need to lose two of its final six matches after having only suffered two defeats in its first 32 La Liga fixtures of the season. Also, Barcelona would need to be perfect to push the title to a second tie-breaker, as the La Liga rules state that head-to-head record serves as the first tie-breaker, and the two teams drew 1-1 at the Camp Nou in December.

If Los Blancos win, they may as well start spraying champagne after the final whistle and hop on the team bus for the championship parade. By the way, it would be Sergio Ramos’ first league title while wearing the captain’s arm band.

Sunday’s match should feature goals

While Real Madrid can all but secure the league title with a draw, don’t expect a drab affair on Sunday. Even without Gareth Bale available to play against Juventus, Real Madrid played one of the fastest tempo matches in recent memory against an equally attack-minded Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could have played for a simple draw at home to advance to the last four of the Champions League. Instead, the Frenchman set up to attack at home and dominated Bayern Munich for the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to claim five of Real Madrid’s six goals over the two legs.

