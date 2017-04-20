El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live TV channel, free stream, kick-off time & match preview

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the latest Clasico on Sunday knowing that a victory will represent a huge step towards securing a first Spanish title since 2011-12.

Zinedine Zidane's team are three points clear of Barca with a game in hand going into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pique slams Real Madrid fans

They could be without Gareth Bale when Lionel Messi and Co. come to town, but Luis Enrique will have to mastermind a victory despite the absence of the suspended Neymar.

WHEN IS EL CLASICO?

Game Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date Sunday, April 23, 2017 Time 19:45 GMT, 14:45 ET Venue Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

EL CLASICO TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Lionel Messi Barcelona Champions League More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 1. With a subscription to Sky Sports, you can also watch an online stream the game for free via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports 1 Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports. With a subscription to beIN Sports Connect or FuboTV, you can also watch an online stream

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect / FuboTV

EL CLASICO TICKETS

The game is officially sold out and no tickets are available to buy directly from Real Madrid. They can be found on re-sale websites but only for significant price increases, with the cheapest listed at the time of writing costing around €600 (£500).

EL CLASICO SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Yanez Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo Midfielders Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Mariano, Morata

Bale trained lightly on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a calf problem but faces a race to be fit enough to start. According to La Ser, his injury could worsen if he plays before it has properly healed due to swelling around the muscle.

Pepe and Raphael Varane remain out, though the Frenchman has trained alone this week. Zidane also revealed that Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal had felt muscle issues after the marathon Champions League match against Bayern Munich, but both are expected to be available.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Masip Defenders Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Mathieu Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Denis Suarez, Iniesta, Gomes, Alena Forwards Luis Suarez, Messi, Alcacer

Barcelona are without Neymar, who is serving a suspension after being sent off against Malaga. Paco Alcacer is likely to replace him on the left side of the attacking trident.

Arda Turan could be another option, but having failed to recover from a groin injury in time to make the bench against Juventus he is unlikely to be restored straight back into the starting XI and may not be available at all. Rafinha and Aleix Vidal are definitely out.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Alcacer.

EL CLASICO BETTING & GAME ODDS

View photos Real Madrid Champions League More

Read More