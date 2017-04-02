Either S Carolina or Miss St to win a 1st NCAA women's title

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, left, and South Carolina guard Allisha Gray, right, walk to their locker room following a news conference at the women's Final Four college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. South Carolina will play Mississippi State on Sunday in the NCAA Championship game. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DALLAS (AP) -- A first-time champion is set to be crowned in women's basketball with an all-Southeastern Conference NCAA title game between South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will try to knock off a third consecutive No. 1 seed Sunday night, two days after ending UConn's record 111-game winning streak on Morgan William's breathtaking, buzzer-beating jumper.

Both teams are in the title game for the first time. It's Mississippi State's first trip to the Final Four and the second for the Gamecocks, who beat frequent Final Four qualifier Stanford in the semifinals.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley made three Final Fours as a player at Virginia in the early 1990s but never won the title. Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer was on Texas A&M's staff when the Aggies won the championship six years ago.