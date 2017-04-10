Eichel is angry; Tavares on contract; Stars close to picking new coach? (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



• Just in time for the start of the playoffs! The 35 year anniversary of the ‘Miracle on Manchester’ between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers in print form. At least there are adorable pups. [@EJ_Oilers]

• Jack Eichel unleashed his frustration with Buffalo Sabres teammates during his exit interview with the media. [The Buffalo News]

• Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill has already interviewed three coaching candidates. That was quick. [Dallas Morning News]

• Roster selection for the United States men’s team at Worlds will be led by Chris Drury and Bill Guerin and an army of NHL GMs as ‘advisors.’ [USA Hockey]

• Jon Tavares is ready to get his new deal done with the New York Islanders, and Doug Weight is hopeful he can stay on and coach the team next season. [NBC Sports]

• Joe Louis Arena: ‘beautiful in its simplicity.’ Inside and historic look at the facility the Red Wings are leaving. [NHL]

• The Detroit Red Wings with a ‘perfecting ending’ to their time at The Joe on Sunday. [Detroit Free Press]

• The Toronto Maple Leafs’ long journey back to the playoffs is chronicled. [Hockey 411]

• How going against the NHL’s best regular season team, the Washington Capitals, will benefit the young Leafs down the road. [The Athletic]

• Auston Matthews is already a ‘complete NHLer’ after turning in a record breaking season as a rookie. [CBC]

• Look back at the most memorable moments in playoff history between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers. [EOTP]

• Deep dive into the special teams battle between the Habs and Rangers. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Why Shea Weber had a better season that P.K. Subban. [National Post]

• The Boston Bruins can have a deep run into the playoffs and here’s why. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• The St. Louis Blues finished the season 15-2-2 and are feeling confident as they roll into the playoffs. [In The Slot]

• The Chicago Blackhawks’ rookie past the Coach Q test in the regular season. The playoffs are a completely different hurdle. [The Athletic]

• Diving into Elliotte Friedman and Bob McKenzie’s analysis of the shakeups in the Florida Panthers front office. [FanRag Sports]

• Thoughts on possible changes facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Losing to the United States at the Women’s World Championships (again) shines a spotlight on issues with Hockey Canada. [The Ice Garden]

• Fantasy hockey: For those in playoff pools, here’s your guide to players who are expected to go far this post-season. [Dobber]

• One of the best, if not the best, story to come out this season: the storybook ending to Bryan Bickell’s career after receiving a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. [UPROXX]

• Finally, watch the Red Wings and fans say good-bye to Joe Louis Arena.

