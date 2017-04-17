NRL: Eels fight back to claim much-needed win

Wests Tigers looked set to record a second win in succession on Monday, but Parramatta Eels came on strong in the final quarter to prevail.

Parramatta Eels came from 12 points down to end their alarming four-match losing streak in the NRL with a 26-22 triumph over fellow strugglers Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on Monday.

Although the hosts scored inside two minutes through Michael Jennings, they trailed 22-10 when Matt McIlwrick barged over for the Tigers' fourth try 12 minutes after half-time.

However, Kirisome Auva'a and Josh Hoffman each crossed, the former for the second time in the match, to pull the Eels back within striking distance and a 70th-minute Semi Radradra try crowned a fine comeback to inflict Ivan Cleary's first defeat as Tigers coach.

Radradra had laid on the game's opening try for Jennings, but the Tigers responded when James Tedesco scooted out of dummy half and sent the elusive Mitchell Moses through a gap to touch down against his likely future club.

Auva'a powered through two defenders on the right wing to restore his side's advantage, but things looked gloomy for the Eels when Sauaso Sue and Kevin Naiqama dotted down for the visitors, the latter collecting a beautifully weighted kick from Jack Littlejohn.

McIlwrick's second-half score put the Tigers further clear, but Auva'a gave Parramatta a lifeline following superb work from Brad Takairangi, who skipped inside two defenders before kicking on for his team-mate.

The Tigers' lead was down to two when Hoffman applied the finishing touches to a fine move for a converted try and it was Radradra who had the final say, taking advantage of space on the left after a break from Jennings had given the Eels great field position.