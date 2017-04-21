Edmonton TV catches live fan reaction to Oilers' OT winner (Video)

The Edmonton Oilers’ Game 5 overtime game-winning goal against the San Jose Sharks was scored while Global News was performing a live television hit in front of fans at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Global Edmonton sports anchor Kevin Karius was in Ford Hall at Rogers Place filming with fans in the background when David Desharnais slipped the goal past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones. Check out how the nervous looks of team supporters turn into jubilation with the goal.

Also, Karius made up his own goal call on the fly, which was pretty neat. Overall the television camera did a nice job of catching the exuberance of the Oilers fans after the goal was scored.

After the game, Karius caught fans chanting “We want the Cup” around the statue of Wayne Gretzky next to Rogers Place.





In the game, the Oilers eased a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3. They now hold a 3-2 series lead over the Sharks with Game 6 on Saturday in San Jose.

