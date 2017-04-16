ECHL player ejected after seven cross-checks to fallen player (Video)

Ben Wilson of the Kalamazoo Wings didn’t appreciate how aggressive Toledo Walleye defensemen Simon Denis was being around the Wings’ goalie Joel Martin in the first period of their ECHL playoff game on Saturday night.

So Wilson, the team captain, cross-checked him to the ice. And then he cross-checked him again. And again. And then four more for good measure as Denis was down on the ice.

Check out the brutality:

VIDEO: Ben Wilson of Kalamazoo got 17 PIMs for this. Suspension must follow? Toledo's Simon Denis ruled out next game. @MonroeBlade pic.twitter.com/ycL6u5j9qL — Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) April 16, 2017





A longer look:

Here's the video: Kalamazoo's Ben Wilson with 7 Cross Checks to the back of Simon Denis. Wilson was ejected. Will be suspended. pic.twitter.com/UD7mRiIfet — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 16, 2017





Wilson was given 17 penalty minutes, including a roughing minor, a cross-counting major and a game misconduct.

According to Justin Cohn of the Journal Gazette, Denis has been ruled out for the next game, which means the suspension headed Wilson’s way should be even more considerable.

