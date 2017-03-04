Earthquakes hope to shake things up starting against Impact

There are new faces in San Jose this season and, with their arrival, added pressure.

The Earthquakes, currently on a four-year playoff drought, host the Montreal Impact, Eastern Conference finalists last year, on Saturday at Avaya Stadium. It is the 2017 Major League Soccer debut for both teams.

"It's always pressure," Earthquakes coach Dominic Kinnear told the (San Jose) Mercury News. "My message has never changed no matter what the team and who I am working with."

Kinnear and new general manager Jesse Fiornelli, plucked from AS Roma of Italy's Serie A during the offseason, added five young players for 2017.

"I wouldn't say it is the end of the road, but it is the beginning of a good road," Kinnear told the paper while declining to make the playoffs an ultimatum.

"It is hard to have such a litmus test like that," team president Dave Kaval said. "We feel strongly in Dominic's ability. He can have a long tenure in San Jose with his hometown club. It's more about getting him the right talent to be successful."

Chief among the newcomers are Marco Urena of Costa Rica and Dutch import Danny Hoesen.

The two forwards are expected to push eight-year veteran Chris Wondolowski, who will look to extend his league-record seven consecutive seasons with double-digit goals scored.

Montreal is hoping newly signed Italian striker Matteo Mancosu will ease the loss of star Didier Drogba, who left after the 2016 season.

Mancosu, who joined the Impact in July on loan from Italian club Bologna FC 1909, made 15 regular-season appearances for the team last season.

He started five playoff games, scoring four goals, as the Impact reached the Eastern Conference finals of the MLS Cup.

"He was able to integrate well with the group upon his arrival last year and demonstrated his qualities on the field during the latter part of the season," Montreal technical director Adam Braz said in a statement after Mancosu's two-year deal was announced.

"This was the first collaboration on the player front with Bologna FC, and it shows the commitment between both clubs to work strongly together. We hope to continue to grow this strong relationship with them."

San Jose is winless against the Impact in the teams' five MLS matches, two home draws and three losses in Montreal.