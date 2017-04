PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Eagles and former Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin have agreed on a one-year contract.

McGloin spent his first four seasons in Oakland, going 1-5 as a starter. He backed up Derek Carr the past three seasons.

McGloin adds depth behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. He has thrown for 1,868 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

---

