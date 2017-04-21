Dynamic Duo: Raiders WR Cooper and Crabtree Will Dominate Defenses in 2017

Last season, the Oakland Raiders enjoyed an amazing, breakthrough season. Unfortunately, the joy was cut short in the playoffs. Two weeks earlier, quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg. In addition to Carr’s loss, tackle Donald Penn injured his knee. Any hope for a lengthy playoff stay evaporated. Yet, before 2016 fell apart, fans took joy watching the Raiders accumulate a 12-4 record. Two of the most instrumental pieces over the season were Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. With that said, Cooper and Crabtree are among the top receiving duos in the sport.

Amari Cooper amassed 1153 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last year. Also, and has played every game over the last 2 seasons recording back to back 1000 yards + seasons. Michael Crabtree is just as durable. He totaled 1003 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. While playing less,

They electrified fans with plenty of big plays and terrorized corners throughout the year. However, one criticism would be they’d disappear from time to time when they should dominate opponents. Additionally, the duo dropped easy catches. Both players serve integral roles in the offense. As a result, they’d continue this year as each offers different abilities but both know where the end zone is.

While these two are piling up prolific numbers, some credit needs to fall on Derek Carr. Granted, their crisp routerunning gains them separation, the passes needs to be there. For all of Carr, Cooper and Crabtree’s physical gifts, the most important trait isn’t physical. Trust between passer and wideouts takes priority. When the ball leaves Carr’s hands, the responsibility falls on the receivers.

Whether the Raiders succeed or fair offensively falls on many shoulders. Yet, without Cooper and Crabtree, playoffs would be a severe stretch. We remember the Rod Streater/Andre Holmes days. While efficient, defenses weren’t missing sleep over them. Now, with a top offense and hopefully improving defense the Raiders seem poised to go far.

