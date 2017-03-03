Dykes quits as Arkansas women's coach; had 16-36 SEC mark

Arkansas head coach Jimmy Dykes looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Mississippi State, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Chris Brashers)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Jimmy Dykes has quit as coach of the women's team at Arkansas after compiling a 16-36 record against Southeastern Conference foes over three seasons.

Arkansas was 43-49 under Dykes and made the NCAA Tournament only once, in his first season.

The former ESPN basketball analyst had never coached the women's game, and had last coached men as an assistant under Eddie Sutton in 1991. Athletic director Jeff Long said he appreciated Dykes' effort, but supported the decision to step down.

The Razorbacks lost 11 in a row to end the season and finished 13-17.