Dwyane Wade might've made that dunk if he put down the toilet seat

There is almost nothing more annoying or ickier than when men leave the seat up on the toilet. Seriously, it isn’t that hard to just put the dang seat down – especially when you’ve been reminded five times! And if you don’t, it’ll come back to bite you. Leaving the toilet seat up is what caused Wade to miss a coast to coast dunk against the Chicago Bulls in the first game of the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

Okay, not really. But when Wade intercepted a Chicago pass, his shot fell short and Bleacher Report had jokes about it tweeting, “Who moved the rim D-Wade?”

Union confessed.

I did. Next time… Put ???? The ???? Seat ???? Down???? https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017





The lid wasn’t on the rim for Wade the entire game, though. He finished with 11 points, four rebounds and six assists. He redeemed himself at the rim by getting way up for a fourth quarter block over Al Horford.

Wade with the block Horford ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/nxIlNqAYlz — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) April 17, 2017





But moral of the story? Put the toilet seat back down next time, D-Wade. And don’t forget to replace the toilet paper if you use the last square!