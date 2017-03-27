Dustin Johnson withdraws from Houston Open

Dustin Johnson celebrates after sinking a putt to defeat Jon Rahm, of Spain, at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) -- Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open to rest from his five-day victory in Match Play.

Johnson won his third straight tournament Sunday when he won two matches that went the distance, a 1-up victory over Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals and a 1-up victory over Jon Rahm in a championship match that Johnson had led 5 up with 10 holes to play.

Johnson noted that he has played seven rounds in the last five days, and he thinks he should give his mind and body a break going into the Masters.

The Houston Open is in its last year with Shell as the sponsor. The tournament features four players from the top 10 - Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.