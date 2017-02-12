Dungee, Ortiz rally No. 19 Oklahoma women past Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Chelsea Dungee and Gabbi Ortiz combined to score 29 of their 34 points in the second half to rally No. 19 Oklahoma to a 64-56 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Gioya Carter added 12 points and Vionise Pierre-Louis had 10 with 14 rebounds as the Sooners (20-6, 11-3 Big 12) outscored the Red Raiders (11-13, 3-10) 42-23 in the second half to win their fourth straight.

Dayo Olabode made all five of her shots, including two 3s, for 12 of her 15 points and the Red Raiders led 33-22 at the half. Texas Tech was 12 of 30 from the field, making 6 of 12 from distance, while the Sooners were just 9 of 35, 3 of 15 behind the arc. Oklahoma missed its first four shots of the game, went 1 for 10 starting late in the first quarter and missed their last six of the half.

The Sooners, who had their second-worst shooting game of the season (31 percent), forced 10 turnovers in the third quarter to take a 46-44 lead. Dungee scored the first eight points of a 10-0 run to open the quarter and Ortiz had seven in a quarter-ending 12-3 run.

Ortiz closed out the game with four free throws in the final minute as the Sooners won their second game without senior leader Maddie Manning (12.9 ppg), who has a sprained knee and is out indefinitely.