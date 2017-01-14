Free-falling Duke's problems extend well beyond Grayson Allen's status as most hated man in basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – These are the pertinent Duke basketball statistics of the moment:

• Just two players have appeared in all 18 Blue Devils games.

• The Hall of Fame coach has missed the last three games, and his return date is unknown.

• Duke has lost its first three Atlantic Coast Conference road games for the first time since 1995, which was the last time Mike Krzyzewski turned over the team to an assistant coach for an extended duration after back surgery. The most recent was a 78-69 loss here to Louisville – which actually marked the first time Duke has come within single digits of an ACC opponent on the road.

• If you could quantify boos, the star guard would lead the nation by light years.

“You hate to say it,” said Grayson Allen, an afternoon of fan abuse still ringing in his ears, “but you ultimately learn the most from losing.”

If so, Duke is learning at a PhD level lately, as a season where it began as the strong national championship favorite has steadily splintered. The Blue Devils are 14-4 and still have time to regroup, but it will be an arduous journey that could get worse before it gets better – if it gets better. The self-styled ivory tower of college basketball is verging on dumpster-fire status.

Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell and Duke’s Grayson Allen battle for a loose ball on Saturday. (Getty) More

Too many injuries and lineup churn, too little production from the consensus No. 1 freshman class in the country, too much controversy dogging Allen. Combine the crises and a potential powerhouse is on the brink of blowing the season.

“We have to change this,” said assistant coach Jeff Capel, now 1-2 replacing Krzyzewski as the game’s winningest coach convalesces at home in Durham. “That has to be our attitude. Being close isn’t good enough. Merely fighting isn’t good enough.”

That’s never good enough at Duke, and this year is no exception. “No excuses” was the constant refrain in the Blue Devils locker room Saturday, even though they could make a few.

They could point at senior power forward Amile Jefferson, who watched this game in sweats and a walking boot, sidelined for an indefinite period. A guy who had produced double-doubles in eight of Duke’s first 16 games and served as a viable rim protector was a glaring absence in a game where Louisville center Anas Mahmoud had a career performance with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

“Huge loss,” Capel said of Jefferson.

They could point to the injury-delayed progress of freshmen five-stars Harry Giles, Jayson Tatum, Marques Bolden and Frank Jackson. They were ranked Nos. 2, 3, 11 and 12 nationally in the class of 2016 by Rivals.com, yet only Tatum is starting to make a significant impact this season. Three of the four have been slowed by physical maladies: Giles missed the first 11 games; Tatum and Bolden the first eight.

“They’re still not up to speed,” Capel said. “I’m not sure (Giles) will be up to speed for us this year.”

Giles, who has been dogged for years by knee injuries, showed a couple of athletic flashes in producing seven points, six rebounds and two blocks Saturday – but he wasn’t great defensively and showed rusty offensive skills. Tatum is a tough matchup who scored 11 points – but he was just 3-of-11 from the floor against Louisville’s athletic frontcourt and at times seemed more interested in debating calls with the officials. Bolden was in way over his head – his inability to earn major minutes with Jefferson shows how far behind he is.

And then there is Jackson. His struggles – he’s produced 12 points, 11 fouls and one assist in the ACC road losses – have foisted the point-guard role upon Allen. As if the tripping bandit needed more on his plate.

The junior guard was suspended for the Virginia Tech game earlier this month after his third incident tripping an opponent in the last two seasons. The first of those incidents was against Louisville forward Ray Spalding, something Cardinals fans did not forget.

