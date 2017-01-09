Duke's Jefferson to miss FSU game with bone bruise in foot

Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) leaves the bench after injuring his foot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston College 93-82. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Duke says forward Amile Jefferson will not play Tuesday night at No. 9 Florida State because he bruised a bone in his right foot.

Acting head coach Jeff Capel said Monday that Jefferson's foot will be re-evaluated after that game.

Jefferson averages 13.6 points and a team-best 10.1 rebounds for No. 7 Duke.

He was hurt in the first half of a victory over Boston College on Saturday when he landed awkwardly after a shot in the paint. He went to locker room and returned to the bench midway through the second half but did not play again.

This bruise is in the same foot that he broke last season, and that injury cost him the final three months of the season.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org