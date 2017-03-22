Duke forward Jayson Tatum to declare for NBA draft

Jayson Tatum has officially played his last game at Duke. As expected, the Blue Devils freshman will declare for the NBA draft, according to an announcement from the program Wednesday.

“I have absolutely loved coaching Jayson Tatum,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “His skill set and work ethic will make him a star in the NBA.”





Tatum confirmed the news to Scout.com, saying, “It’s extremely exciting. It’s just another step closer to a lifelong dream that I’ve always had and it’s the next step and I’m happy to be taking it.”

The news is by no means a surprise. Tatum was always expected to be a one-and-done, and his stock soared over the latter half of his freshman year at Duke. Tatum finished the season with averages of 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Tatum, a 6-foot-8 forward, is ranked fourth in the DraftExpress top 100, and is projected as the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA draft.