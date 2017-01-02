Man United back in Champions League picture with win over West Ham

It’s been a weird season on the red side of Manchester. Early on, after three years in the desert under David Moyes, Ryan Giggs and Louis van Gaal, it looked like Manchester United had finally rekindled the magic of almost three decades under Sir Alex Ferguson. With Jose Mourinho finally the United manager, after he spent years lobbying for the job, the Red Devils won their first three Premier League games.

And then reality, or at least an array of challenges, set in.

From Aug. 28 through Dec. 10, they played 11 league games. United won just two, lost three and drew six. That made it the worst start to a season up to that point for the Red Devils in the Premier League era. Their position in the table sagged as low as eighth. There was talk that Mourinho, who had astonishing success everywhere else he had ever worked, was past it, that his methods weren’t taking anymore, that his mindset was outdated.

View photos Here come Zlatan and the resurgent Red Devils. (Getty Images) More

On Monday, United won its sixth league game in a row – and its seventh consecutively in all competitions. That made it three wins in eight days in the absurd end-of-year clutter of Premier League games. United, in fact, hasn’t lost since Nov. 3 and hasn’t been beaten in the league since Oct. 23 when Mourinho was humiliated by his former club, Chelsea, 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Decisions went their way today, but Man United now 11 undefeated in Premier League.

First time since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. #MUFC — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) January 2, 2017





The 2-0 victory at West Ham was hardly a simple one, and United got considerable help from referee Mike Dean and one of his assistant referees as well as goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spanish netminder and his almost preternatural range denied Manuel Lanzini’s fine shot from the edge of the box early on. And then West Ham went down to 10 men. Sofiane Feghouli turned the ball over and then jumped into a 50-50 challenge with Phil Jones. Jones writhed around in pain and Feghouli didn’t, then Dean somehow interpreted that as guilt for the Algerian midfielder. It was a harsh red card.

The Sofiane Feghouli red card after a challenge on Phil Jones. Harsh from Mike Dean. [via @UllalIBT] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rwTl7ERqDD — RedMancunian (@RedMancunian) January 2, 2017





That is an absurd red card. Ridiculous decision. Mike Dean has dropped a real Feghouli. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2017





Naturally, it changed the game.

Since Sofiane Feghouli's red card, West Ham have had 0 shots and created 0 chances. Lost their grip on the game. pic.twitter.com/w8t3ucgwr9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 2, 2017





Hammers goalie Darren Randolph kept his side in the game for a spell with an incredible save on Antonio Valencia’s open-goal finish. The ball went three-quarters of the way over the line, but not entirely before Randolph recovered it somehow. Then Jesse Lingard hit the post with the wide-open rebound.

Zlatan trying to work out how Valencia and Lingard missed that? #ZlatanFacts pic.twitter.com/M5Ghi6qeiI — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) January 2, 2017





On the brink of halftime, de Gea denied Lanzini again, soaring toward the upper-90-destined ball with a sprawling save. And on the hour, he parried Michail Antonio’s effort when the two found themselves in a one-on-one standoff.

A few minutes later, substitute Marcus Rashford made an excellent dribbling run up the left, cut back for fellow substitute Juan Mata, and he converted the chance well.

An otherwise quiet Paul Pogba had a few looks at goal to decide the game. But it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who got the second in the 78th minute with a rifled half-volley. It was allowed to stand, even though he was plainly offside.

offside calls don't get much more clear cut. linesman's had a mare. pic.twitter.com/oSvoHboAxo — ???? (@amagifit) January 2, 2017

