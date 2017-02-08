Drew Stubbs agrees to minor league deal with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Drew Stubbs agreed to a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, and the outfielder will report to big league spring training.

Minnesota announced the deal Wednesday with Stubbs, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2006 amateur draft. Stubbs hit a career-high 22 home runs for Cincinnati in 2010, but he led the majors with 205 strikeouts the following year.

He was a regular in the lineup for five seasons, including with Cleveland in 2013 and with Colorado in 2014. The 32-year-old has bounced among Colorado, Texas, Atlanta and Baltimore over the last two seasons. In 901 major league games, Stubbs has a .244 batting average and a .707 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

He figures to compete with Robbie Grossman, Danny Santana and fellow non-roster player J.B. Shuck for backup outfield spots.