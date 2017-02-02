Dream bolster backcourt by signing free agent Brianna Kiesel

ATLANTA (AP) -- Free-agent point guard Brianna Kiesel has signed a multi-year contract with the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream also re-signed guard Meighan Simmons, who averaged 3.1 points with Atlanta last season.

The deals were announced by the team on Thursday, one day after the Dream re-signed guard Layshia Clarendon. The moves bolster the team's backcourt for a season without star Angel McCoughtry. McCoughtry announced earlier this month she is sitting out the season to rest following a schedule of continuous play in the WNBA and Europe for eight years.

Kiesel was waived by the Dallas Wings after starting 15 of 34 games in 2016 and averaging 5.1 points per game.

Terms of the deals were not announced.