Drama overshadows blowout in Kevin Durant's 1st game back in OKC

Kevin Durant’s first game back in Oklahoma City as a member of the Golden State Warriors was always going to be one of the biggest events of the 2016-17 season. Yet few predicted that it would hold so much intensity, drama, and excitement it would provide even as any objective look at the score indicated the result was all but decided.

The Warriors dominated Saturday night’s matchup at Chesapeake Energy Arena, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-114 to sweep the season series with three comfortable wins. Golden State led by 23 at the half, never saw the margin dip below double digits after the 10:15 mark of the second quarter, and emptied the bench in the final few minutes. By all accounts, this game was not close.

It remained enthralling for all 48 minutes anyway. A crowd that showered Durant with boos and “cupcake” references upon his pre-game introduction kept the energy high throughout, creating a playoff atmosphere that seemed to affect the effort levels of both the Thunder and Warriors. The scene got especially intense towards the end of the third quarter, when Durant and former co-star Russell Westbrook jawed at each other during a stoppage in play:





Lip-readers relayed that Westbrook had repeated “I’m coming,” which Durant apparently responded to with classic comebacks like “You’re gonna lose” and “So what.” No matter the quality of the trash talk, every minor threat from the Thunder or moment of animosity from there on out occasioned a roar from the crowd. That was especially the case several minute later, when Durant went nose-to-nose with OKC wing Anthony Roberson:





Durant, Roberson, and Andre Iguodala all earned technical fouls from the incident, after which the Thunder managed to cut the lead to 105-88 before the third-quarter buzzer. On most nights, that would be a random swing on the path to a predictable blowout. On Saturday, though, it read as a significant shift in momentum. The Thunder didn’t manage to get the margin any lower than 12 points in the fourth, but this was not a game defined by logic and calm considerations of the state of play. The fans wanted a game of extremes, and they got one.

Fittingly, it took this 30-footer from Durant over Westbrook to convince everyone the game was finally over:

Despite what you hear Kevin Durant is mean and not very nice. pic.twitter.com/7p2kPjsuDl — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 12, 2017





Of course, the sniping didn’t stop there. Durant also said he “actually thought it would be a little louder” in his post-game interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters:

Warriors' Kevin Durant on boos from Thunder fans: "I actually thought it would be a little louder (full post-game interview) pic.twitter.com/EWIKQMsS2N — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 12, 2017





That reaction fit with the Warriors’ approach to the night as a whole. The presence of the crowd made the Thunder the aggressors in this feud, but the Warriors didn’t sit quietly. They even wore the cupcake t-shirts that littered the stands after the game:

All the Warriors are wearing the cupcake shirts OKC fans were wearing pic.twitter.com/juLHyTN4ir — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 12, 2017





It was a unique atmosphere, to put it mildly. However, the game itself followed the same script as the two previous meetings between these teams at Oracle Arena. The final result gives the Warriors a 373-310 total advantage over the Thunder in their three games this season for an average score of 124.3 to 103.3. Put even more simply, all available evidence says that Golden State has an overwhelming advantage in this matchup.

The box score tells a clear enough story — the Warriors shot 52.9 percent from the field, made 41.9 percent of their threes (13-of-31), and balanced 28 assists with only 11 turnovers. Durant, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green all finished with a plus-minus of plus-12 or better, and lead reserve Andre Iguodala logged an absurd plus-31 in only 28 minutes. Their best lineups are too much for the Thunder to handle, especially when they shoot only 6-of-24 from long range for the night (including 0-of-11 in the first half).

